Juami Tiongson in action for TerraFirma in the PBA on Tour, July 16, 2023 at the FilOil EcoOil Center. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Terrafirma pulled off an 85-72 stunner against a depleted San Miguel squad in the PBA on Tour on Sunday at FilOil EcoOil Center.

Ed Daquioag and Juami Tiongson took turns on hitting big shots for the Dyip in the fourth period to close out the Beermen.

The two unleashed an 8-0 wind up, allowing Terrafirma to break away, 77-66, in the last 2:25 of the game.

Tiongson finished with 15 points and six assists, while Daquioag added 13. John Calvo and Joshua Alolino combined for 20.

"(This win is) very big for us kasi we take it seriously. As we all know naman nasa bottom kami parati. We want to build our chemistry saka get our confidence going into the coming conference," said Tiongson.

With the victory the Dyip improved to 4-6, surpassing their Season 47 record.

San Miguel, meanwhile, crashed out with a 3-8 record.

Down the drain went Jericho Cruz's 19 points for the Beermen. Rodney Brondial also scored 19.

The Scores:

TERRAFIRM 85 - Tiongson 15, Daquioag 13, Calvo 10, Alolino 10, Gomez de Liano 9, Go 8, Camson 8, Ramos 6, Cahilig 4, Alanes 2

SAN MIGUEL 72 - Brondial 19, Cruz 19, Bulan 11, Apacible 6, Lee 6, Faundo 5, Baclao 4, Javelona 2, Dela Cruz 0, Lazarte 0

QUARTERS: 21-19, 37-37, 60-57, 85-72