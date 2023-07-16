Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Ben Stansall, AFP

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena set a new competition record to win the gold in the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

Obiena, who is already assured of a berth in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, broke his own record in the competition by clearing 5.80 meters. He later raised the standard to 5.91-m, clearing the height in the second try.

It was his second straight gold since winning the title in the 2019 edition of the Asian Championships.

Obiena qualified for the Olympics after bagging silver at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Sweden last week.

Earlier, Robyn Brown delivered the Philippines’ first gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships by ruling the women’s 400m hurdles on Saturday.

She clocked 57.50 seconds to break the ice for the Philippines in the weeklong meet.