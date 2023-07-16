The Philippine women’s national football team got a warm reception from the Filipino community upon their arrival in Wellington, New Zealand on Sunday.

The Filipinas received a hero’s welcome as the Filipino community serenaded them by singing “Ako Ay Pilipino” by Kuh Ledesma.

The Filipinas are in Wellington for an unofficial friendly with world No. 3 Sweden on Monday, a few days before they make their debut in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

On Saturday, they attended the Pōwhiri which is a traditional Māori welcoming ceremony that involves various cultural performances.

The Filipina booters were also asked to greet the host country using their native tongue, having ‘Mabuhay' as their greeting.

"Thank you to New Zealand/Aotearoa and the Māori community for the warm welcome and the hospitality,” the team penned on their social media accounts.

The Filipinas are in Group A of the FIFA Women's World Cup along with co-host New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway.

After playing Switzerland on July 21, the Filipinas will face host New Zealand on July 25 in Wellington, before traveling back to Auckland for the duel with Norway on July 30 to wrap up the group stage.



