Cignal dropped Cherry Tiggo in straight sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18, in the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference at the Filoil Flying V Centre Saturday night.

This is despite playing minus Gel Cayuna.

The HD Spikers now hold the solo lead with a 3-0 record.

Ces Molina led the HD Spikers with 16 points on 13 attacks, 2 aces, and a block.

Cignal will take on Creamline in a battle of the undefeated this coming Thursday.

Chery Tiggo, on the other hand, faces Petro Gazz on the same day.