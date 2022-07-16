PVL: Creamline brings down PLDT in straight sets

Creamline claimed a 3-set victory over PLDT Home Fibr to gain a share of lead in the PVL Invitational Conference at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Saturday.

The Cool Smashers swept the High Speed Hitters 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 to rack a second win in as many games for joint first place with Cignal.

"We didn't expect to win in 3. PLDT has trained hard and its coaching staff has already put up a system since they've been playing together since last year," said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses in the PVL website. "They have improved a lot."

Tots Carlos took charge late in the third set where she scored 4 of Creamline's last 7 points.

"We expected PLDT to come out strong in the third, but coach told us to focus on our execution, especially in blocking," said Carlos, who finished with 17 points.

Alyssa Valdez added 13 markers, while Jema Galanza tallied 12 points.

The High Speed Hitters sorely missed Mika Reyes' offensive output as the top middle hitter/blocker wound up with just 4 points after a 14-hit game against Chery Tiggo.

