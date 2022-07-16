Guiao says seeing a competitive Bossing team, compared to its moribund version in previous conferences, has made him a fan. PBA Media Bureau

Multi-titled mentor Yeng Guiao, general manager and head coach of the NLEX Road Warriors, was serious when he said in the interview that he has become a fan of Blackwater.

“Of course, I’m serious,” Guiao told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview. “I’ve become a fan of Blackwater because of the things that had been happening to the team lately.

“Parang fan na rin ako ng Blackwater sa nangyari sa kanila — from the losing streak to what they are right now. So, iba talaga ’yung ginawa nila. We have to respect that.”

In fact, prior to the start of the game against the Bossing, Guiao was able to make this team as an example right after the Road Warriors absorbed their third straight loss following a 96-86 loss against Rain or Shine last week.

“Ang sabi nga sa amin ni Coach Yeng, mas maganda pa inilalaro sa amin ng Blackwater,” said guard Kevin Alas.

On Friday, the Road Warriors came out with a solid defensive mindset in beating the Bossing and NLEX did that to perfection by holding Blackwater to a league-tying, all-time low for least points in the first quarter.

The Road Warriors held the Bossing to a 1-of-17 shooting in the first period behind an airtight defense that grounded Blackwater’s big guns.

NLEX ended the period taking a 31-2 lead and was never seriously threatened from there.

“Matindi ’yung paghahandang ginawa namin. Extra effort sa preparation, pati ’yung film viewing namin. Talagang inaral namin lahat ng plays nila,” said Guiao.

“Out of desperation rin. Nagkasunud-sunod ’yung talo namin. Gusto naming makabawi. So survival game ito. Gusto namin makarating pa sa next round. ’Yung depensa talaga namin nagdala sa amin. I kept telling the team, ‘Kapag maganda depensa natin, sumusunod ’yung opensa natin’.”

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.