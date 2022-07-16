MANILA - With the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League transfer window shut, roster reveals have poured in on social media.

After Onic Philippines revealed its new roster and Omega's announcement of a role-swap, teams such as defending champs RSG Philippines, TNC Pro Team, Nexplay EVOS announced changes in their teams ahead of the new season, expected to start on August.

RSG Philippines reinforces squad with rookies

Defending champions RSG Philippines will reinforce their lineup with rookies, as the team sought to win back-to-back titles and secure a slot to the M4 World Championships in January.

Perkz and Irrad will be filling in the void left by EJ "Heath" Esperanza and Joshwell "Iy4knu" Manaoag, who were recently placed on transfer list.

"Madaming naganap, madaming nagbago. Pero isa lang ang hinding hindi magbabago, yun ay ang gutom sa panalo," the reigning ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup champions said.

They will join the MSC and MPL championship winning lineup of Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto, Eman "EMANN" Sangco, Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo, Arvie "Aqua" C. Antonio, Kenji Jiane "Kenji" Villa, Elyson "Wrecker" Caranza, Clarense Jay "Kousei" Camilo, and Dexter "Exort" Martinez.

Coach Brian "Panda" Lim will remain at the helm as the head tactician, while Karl "Giee" Barrientos will serve as assistant coach.

Bren Esports and Echo Philippines will also reinforce their squads with young talents.

The first Filipino world champions in ML:BB are looking to bounce back after failing back-to-back playoff bids. Echo PH will maintain most of its "super-team" lineup, while reinforcing with young players such as Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya.

MICOPHOBIA TO JOIN NEXPLAY

Meanwhile, ex-Onic Philippines roamer Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong has now signed with Nexplay EVOS, the team announced on Thursday as they revealed their roster for Season 10 of the MPL.

James "Jeymz" Gloria will also return to the MPL this season after sitting out Season 9. Lance "LanceCy" Cunanan and Kzen will also join the roster.

Nexplay will undergo another overhaul this season after the deal with AP Esports exhausted towards the end of Season 9.

TNC SIGNS COACH '413'

TNC meanwhile, signed Coach 413 as their head coach, while maintaining the lean lineup that led the Phoenix Army to a 3rd place finish in the MPL in Season 9.

They announced Coach 143's signing in a roster reveal video. He will be replacing former head coach Vrendon "V" Lin.

BLACKLIST YET TO REVEAL ROSTER

Meanwhile, reigning world champions Blacklist International posted a teaser of what appeared to be a roster reveal, as the lone team that hasn't revealed its full lineup for the Codebreakers' most crucial season this year.

Blacklist is expected to return Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario to the lineup after the two sat out Season 9 to rest. Season 10 will be the qualifying tournament to the world championships in January, where Blacklist will be defending its title.

In an interview with reporters last July 14, OhMyV33nus said it was a "secret" and urged fans to "watch the roster reveal."