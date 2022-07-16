Football: 'Electric' atmosphere fuels Filipinas, says Bolden

Filipino fans celebrate after the Philippines defeated Vietnam in their semifinals match in the ASEAN Football Federation Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila on July 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Sarina Bolden is hoping to see an even bigger crowd in the final of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship, after well over 3,000 fans watched their game on Friday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The crowd was treated to a historic performance by the Philippine women's national football team. The Filipinas clobbered defending champion Vietnam, 4-0, to punch their ticket to the tournament finals, set for Sunday at the same venue.

"It's amazing," said Bolden of the support that they got from the fans. "It's electric when you're out there."

It was the biggest crowd of the tournament so far, and Bolden said their energy and support played a role in their triumph.

"It's hard playing against a home crowd. We definitely know that experience, playing in the SEA Games against Vietnam," said the striker. "But when you have that home crowd, it's the greatest feeling, and it really, really does help."

A contingent of Vietnam fans also watched at the Rizal Memorial, but they were stunned just 30 minutes into the game when Hali Long nodded home a Tahnai Annis corner to put the Filipinas ahead.

The second half featured almost non-stop cheering from the Filipino fans, led by the Ultras Filipinas, as Annis doubled the lead in the 51st minute and Bolden found the back of the net in the 61st and 70th.

Tickets are already on sale for Sunday's final and Bolden is hopeful that even more fans will show up as the PWNFT tries to win its first ever trophy in a major competition. Standing in their way is Thailand, the lone team to beat them so far in the tournament.

"The numbers have been growing, and I absolutely love that, and I hope it continues to grow in this final championship game," said Bolden.

Fans can buy tickets online via SM Tickets and at the venue. Ticket prices are P200 for bleachers, P400 for upper grandstand, and P500 for lower grandstand.