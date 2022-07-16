Courtesy: FIBA.Basketball

MAYNILA – Sa kabila ng kaliwa't kanang batikos, inamin ni Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes na hindi na niya binubuksan ang kaniyang mga social media account.

Aniya, focus na lang siya sa kampanya ng kaniyang koponan sa kasalukuyang 2022 FIBA Asia Cup.

"Number one, I have a secret — I don't read those comments. I'm completely logged off my social media accounts. I'm completely logged off. Of course, people tell me and they let me know," ani Reyes sa isang press conference matapos talunin ng Gilas and India Biyernes ng gabi.

"I was given this job in February, so I'm here, what? — four months only? We have not had the opportunity to get our best players yet, until today. Up to this very point, we still do not have the chance to get our best team together."

Sa gitna ng pagpuna sa kaniya sa social media, tingin ni Reyes na mas maiging tutukan na lang ang kaniyang trabaho.

"I know that all the negative comments comes with the job, comes with the territory. I know in my heart that I'm doing my work, I'm doing it for my country. There is no other intention behind it except to serve my country and that is the only way I know how to serve my country," dagdag niya.

Ang mahalaga, ani Reyes, ay ang paghahanda para sa 2023 FIBA World Cup.

"Everything we're doing now is preparation and buildup for 2023. That is where people can judge, how well that team plays. By that time, I am sure we would have put together our best team," ani Reyes.

"All of the tournaments we've played so far, we did a very poor job in the Southeast Asian Games. I took responsibility and accountability for that, I did not blame anyone or anything. All of those things are all part of the process. These losses, the difficulties, the adversity. I always tell the players to just keep focused on the big picture. If we can consistently overcome these adversities, it will just make us stronger for 2023."