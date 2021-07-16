Tennis: Alex Eala barges into juniors singles quarterfinals, doubles semis in Milan

MANILA — Filipino teen ace Alex Eala marched on to the singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals of the JA Milan tournament 61° Trofeo Bonfiglio after the No. 1 seed in singles and doubles scored crucial victories Thursday in Italy.

In her third round match at Court 8 of Tennis Club Milano Alberto Bonacossa, juniors No. 3 Eala overcame No. 13 seed Ksenia Zaytseva of Russia, 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5. She will face fellow 16-year-old Sofia Costoulas of Belgium, the No. 6 seed, in the quarters.

Eala had easier wins in the earlier rounds of the Grade A juniors tournament where she dominated Brenda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2, in the first round and outclassed Kayla Cross of Canada, 6-1, 6-1, in the second round.

In the doubles, Eala nailed another victory against Zaytseva in the quarterfinals as the Filipino and Madison Sieg of the United States defeated the Russian and her compatriot Yaroslava Bartashevich, 6-4, 6-3.

The Filipino and American will go up against another Russian pair in the semifinals, the No. 5 seeds Kira Pavlova and Diana Shnaider.

En route to the quarterfinals, Eala and Sieg breezed past Stefania Bojica of Romania and Matilde Jorge of Portugal, 6-2, 6-1, in the first round then edged out Russians Anastasiia Gureva and Ekaterina Maklakova, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7, in the second round.

Earlier this month, Eala made her Junior Wimbledon debut in the singles and doubles. Her maiden Wimbledon run was halted in the second round by eventual girls’ champion Ane Mintegi Del Olmo of Spain.

Her doubles campaign with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia also ended in the second round at the hands of Chelsea Fontenel of Switzerland and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States.

Eala, a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar, has two junior grand slam titles: the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles crown with Nugroho and the 2021 Roland Garros girls’ doubles championship with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia.

The current WTA World No. 630 bagged her first professional title in January at the first leg of the W15 Manacor tournament in Mallorca, Spain.

