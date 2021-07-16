Philippines gets 'favorable draw' in Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship

The Philippines has gotten a favorable draw in the 21st Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship which the country is hosting from August 29 to September 4.

The Philippines was drawn together with Chinese-Taipei, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Pool A.

The virtual draw was held at the Asian Volleyball Confederation office in Bangkok on Friday.

This developed as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved on Thursday the request of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) to host the Asian championships in Clark and Subic.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Friday that the country's hosting of the tournament will be subject to strict compliance with health and safety protocols.

“We would like to thank the IATF and Malacañang for approving our request,” PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara said, also citing the support of the Philippine Sports Commission and Rebisco and the Bases Conversion Development Authority headed by President and CEO Secretary Vince Dizon.

The Philippines, which is making a comeback after missing the 2019 edition in Seoul, is eyeing a top-four finish in the continental tournament.

The tournament will serve as part of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Thailand and South Korea, podium finishers in the last two tournaments, are bracketed in Pool B, along with Iran and Australia.

Japan, which ruled the 2017 Biñan and 2019 Seoul editions, withdrew from this year's competition.

