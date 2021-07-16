PBA: Mac Belo scores 27 in Meralco's 22-pt beatdown of NorthPort

Mac Belo showed immediate impact for Meralco, scoring 27 points in the Bolts' 85-63 drubbing of NorthPort in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City Friday.

Belo, who transferred to Meralco in a blockbuster deal with Blackwater involving Baser Amer, went 11-out-of-18 from the field and finished with nine rebounds and three assists.

He spearheaded the Bolts' charge in the third quarter where they

showed total domination while holding the Batang Pier to just 12 points.

Sidney Onwubere scored 13 for the Batang Pier, who played minus the recovering Greg Slaughter.

(More details to follow.)