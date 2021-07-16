PBA: Alaska mounts second half barrage in blowout win vs Blackwater

From PBA's Instagram account

The Alaska Aces banked on a solid second half en route to a 103-77 blasting of Blackwater Bossing during the opening day of the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City Friday.

Led by Mike DiGrigorio, the Aces were particularly deadly in the third quarter where they outshot the Bossing 32-18 for a 21-point lead.

Blackwater eventually ran out of steam in the fourth period, allowing the Aces to cap the victory with a 26-point advantage.

DiGrigorio led Alaska's balanced attack with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists. Tousif Taha added 16 points, seven rebounds three assists and a block to register the Aces' first victory in season 46.

This ruined Simon Enciso's 23 point effort for the Bossing.

