NBA: Draft returns to Brooklyn after virtual move last year

This year's NBA Draft will be staged on July 29 at New York's Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, the league announced Thursday.

The arena had hosted the annual allocation of new talent to clubs since 2013 until last year, when the NBA Draft was staged virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spectators will be welcome to attend this year's event, in which the Detroit Pistons own the first pick after winning the NBA Draft Lottery.

It will be the first time the NBA Draft is staged in July since the inaugural edition was conducted in 1947, when the league was known as the Basketball Association of America.

Following Detroit in selection order will be Houston, Cleveland, Toronto, Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Orlando also holds the eighth overall selection while Oklahoma City has the 16th and 18th picks. Houston also picks 23rd and 24th in the first round.

Guards Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs and 7-foot center Evan Mobley are seen as top US prospects with Congolese forward Jonathan Kuminga a top international player.

