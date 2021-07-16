Football: Azkals' Etheridge on the mend after contracting COVID

Birmingham City's Filipino-British goalkeeper Neil Etheridge came out with a message of assurance to fans after news broke out that he has contracted the dreaded coronavirus.

Etheridge, who has had 65 appearances for the Philippine Azkals, said he is slowly recovering and that he will give out detailed information very soon.

"I'm feeling stronger today. I will put a more detailed message out in due course but I just wanted to let everyone know I'm slowly on the mend," said the Fil-British keeper in a Facebook post by Birmingham City FC.

Birmingham City, which plays in the second level of English football, previously announced that the 31-year-old goal keeper is receiving treatment in a hospital due to COVID.

"I'm so overcome with feeling of thanks that I don't even know where to start. I'll put something a little more detailed out soon but all I can say for the time being is... thank you," said Etheridge.

Etheridge signed with Birmingham City in September 2020 after a three-year stint with Cardiff City, another Championship side.

"On behalf of the Board, the staff, the players and everyone connected to the Club, we’re all behind Neil and willing him on in his battle against COVID-19," said Craig Gardner, the club's technical director.

He remains the first choice goalkeeper of the Philippine Azkals, but missed their recent campaign in the joint FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Cup qualifiers due to injury.

