Volleyball: PH men fall to Chinese Taipei, finish 10th in AVC tilt

The Philippine men's volleyball team finished in tenth place in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Men on Saturday in Chinese Taipei.

This, after they lost to the host nation in four sets, 22-25, 17-25, 28-26, 22-25, at the Taipei Gymnasium.

The Filipinos ended the tournament with back-to-back losses, having suffered a heartbreaker against Mongolia on Saturday. They squandered a two-set lead as Mongolia claimed the reverse sweep, 17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-12, in a classification match.

A sweep of Pool D allowed the Philippines to qualify to the Final 12, where they were dismissed by Bahrain in straight sets.