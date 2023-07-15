UAAP: Rei Diaz resigns as FEU men’s volleyball coach

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – After guiding the Far Eastern University (FEU) men’s volleyball team to a third-place finish in UAAP Season 85, Rei Diaz has decided to part ways with the Tamaraws.

On Saturday, FEU Tamaraws Facebook page announced that Diaz is resigning from his post as he is set to shift his career path.

“FEU Men's Volleyball Team Head Coach Rei Diaz will step down from his position to pursue a corporate opportunity in his home province of Bataan,” the post stated.

The FEU community expressed their gratitude for Diaz’s service to their volleyball program. He was the chief tactician of the team for seven years.

In his career as the Tamaraws’ coach, Diaz led the team into a finals appearance in Season 81 but lost to eventual champions National University (NU) Bulldogs.

He was also the backbone of the four-straight Final Four appearances of FEU in the UAAP men’s volleyball tournament.

His long-time aide, Eddieson Orcullo, will be assuming his vacated position, according to the Facebook post.

“Eddieson Orcullo will be the team's new head coach. Let's give Coach Ed and the team our whole-hearted support as we prepare for #UAAPSeason86,” it said.

Orcullo was the former coach of the now-defunct commercial team Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors.