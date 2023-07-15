PVL: PLDT bounces back, eliminates winless Gerflor

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The PLDT High Speed Hitters showed the exit door to the newbie Gerflor Defenders on Saturday in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

PLDT vented its ire on winless Gerflor with a straight sets win, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24, to keep their semifinal hopes alive at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The High Speed Hitters returned to the winning column with a 2-1 win-loss card – tied with Chery Tiggo Crossovers in second spot. The Defenders, on the other hand, suffered their third loss in as many outings.

Four PLDT players scored in double digits with Fiola Ceballos leading them with 13 points. Dell Palomata had 12 while Michelle Morente and Royse Tubino added 11 and 10.

After taking the first set convincingly, PLDT flexed muscles further in the second frame as they built a 16-11 separation, capped by a block of Jessey de Leon.

It went as high as nine points when Jules Samonte unleashed a through-the-block hit off the bench, 24-15.

In the third set, Gerflor tried to give the High Speed Hitters a tighter battle with Alyssa Bertolano manning both offense and defense for the team, including an ace that tied that game at 11.

PLDT, however, dropped a mini 4-0 bomb, ignited by running hit of Dell Palomata, that created another gap, 22-17.

Just a point away from winning the game 24-19, PLDT saw Gerflor mounting a comeback as Mina Aganon-Digal scored four of the five points of the Defenders to force a set extension, 24-all.

Erika Santos spoiled the Defenders attempt to reverse the set as she uncorked two successful combination plays to end the match, 26-24.

Bertolano finished the game with 12 points.