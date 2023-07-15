PVL: Foton erases 2-set deficit, slips past Farm Fresh

The Foton Tornadoes celebrate their first win. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Foton completed a comeback from two sets down to snatch an 18-25, 23-25, 31-29, 25-20, 18-16 triumph over the also-ran Farm Fresh Foxies, Saturday afternoon at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Guest amateur player Mary Rhose Dapol fired 28 points, the last of which broke a 15-all deadlock in the fifth set.

Farm Fresh extended the match off a Kate Santiago kill, but Jaila Atienza's quick hit and May Luna's ace closed out the two-hour, 37-minute affair.

It was the first win of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference for Foton after opening their campaign with three straight defeats. Though out of contention for a place in the quarterfinals, they will still compete in the classification phase for seventh to 11th places.

Farm Fresh, meanwhile, closed out its maiden campaign with a 0-5 record.

The Foxies initially looked set for a breakthrough win after taking a two-set lead, but they could not close it out in the third despite surviving six set points.

Shaya Adorador came alive in the fifth set, scoring four of Foton's next five points to give them an 11-8 lead. Trisha Tubu sparked the Foxies' comeback, but they had no answer for Perpetual Help's Dapol down the stretch.

Adorador finished with 24 points as she shook off a slow start. Seth Rodriguez added 13 points off the bench.

Santiago and Wielyn Estoque each scored 22 points for Farm Fresh, while Gayle Pascual and Tubu each had 12 markers.