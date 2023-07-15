PVL: Creamline stays perfect, boots out Akari

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers bucked a second-set hiccup to finish the elimination round in Pool A with an immaculate 4-0 record in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

Creamline had to dig deep in the last three sets to register a hard-fought 25-19, 24-26, 26-24, 25-19 victory over the gritty Akari Chargers at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City Saturday.

The Cool Smashers will enter the round-robin semifinals without a loss while Akari bid goodbye to their semis hope with a 0-3 card.

Five players from Creamline tallied in double digits with Jema Galanza leading the way with 16 points. Tots Carlos contributed 14 markers while Alyssa Valdez had 12 points.

Middle blockers Ced Domingo and Pangs Panaga added 11 points apiece.

“Well, medyo itong last game, medyo bumagal yung pace ng team, pero at least na-challenge kami talaga nitong game na to bago kami pumasok ng semis. Sana lahat ng pagkakamali namin, di lang ngayon pati sa mga past games namin ay maayos namin this time,” Galanza said.

Akari had the chance to go up 2-1 against the defending champions after a crosscourt hit of Dindin Santiago-Manabat in the third frame that put them at set point, 24-22.

But a quick attack of Domingo followed by two attack errors of Akari gave the Cool Smashers a 25-24 lead. Galanza did not waste the chance to steal the set as she went for a frame-clinching spike.

In the fourth set, Creamline seemed to be on the roll to end the game as they quickly erected an 11-5 separation, capped by Domingo’s middle attack.

But the Chargers left a 6-0 bomb, three of which came from rookie Faith Nisperos, to knot that game at 11. Akari would eventually gain the upperhand after an ace from Krich Macaslang, 15-14.

Tied at 16, Creamline got a crucial boost from Akari’s two consecutive net touches, igniting a pivotal 7-0 run, ended by a drop ball from Valdez for a 23-17 advantage. A solid rejection of Domingo to Nisperos’ attack iced the game, 25-19.

Santiago-Manabat and Nisperos teamed up for the Chargers with 18 points each. Trisha Genesis aided with 10 points for the losing effort.

Akari dealt Creamline’s first set loss in the conference, though, after coming back from an 11-14 deficit through a 7-2 spurt. Both teams, then, exchanged points after that until reaching a 24-24 deuce.

Nisperos gave the Chargers the lead with a crosscourt attack before Macaslang roofed a Creamline attack to equalize the game at one-set apiece.