PBA on Tour: Magnolia stays unbeaten with romp over Rain or Shine

Magnolia rolled to its ninth straight victory by putting away Rain or Shine, 103-88, in the PBA on Tour out-of-town game in Dumaguete City on Saturday night.

With Jio Jalalon leading the way, the Hotshots outran and outgunned the Elasto Painters in the pay off period in front of a jampacked crowd at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Complex.

Jalalon finished with 24 points, seven assists, five steals and three rebounds to ensure that Magnolia remain undefeated in the preseason tourney.

Jarrick Ahanmisi added 18 markers, while Rome de la Rosa had 13.

The Hotshots are now two games away from completing a perfect 11-0 win-loss mark.

Rain or Shine looked good in the opening period but found itself in trouble when limited to just 15 points in the second canto, allowing Magnolia to take a 48-42 halftime lead.

The gap became a 20-point bulge midway in the fourth period and Magnolia never looked back.

Jonard Clarito paced the Elasto painters with 17 points.

ROS fell to 6-2.