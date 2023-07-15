Carlos "The Limitless" Alvarez is declared the winner after submitting Sadegh "Kurdish Warrior" Ghasemi in their bout at ONE Friday Fights at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2023. Handout/ONE Championship.

Carlos "The Limitless" Alvarez delivered a statement with his second round submission victory over Sadegh "Kurdish Warrior" Ghasemi at ONE Friday Fights at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Team Lakay stalwart started aggressively and never let up, eventually forcing Iran's Ghasemi to tap via a D'Arce choke at the 1:23 of round two.

"I was surprised that he was so tough," Alvarez said of his triumph. "I didn't submit him in the first round, but in the second round, I kept [my submission holds] tight."

Alvarez showcased his well-rounded skill set, displaying his submission game to go along with the signature striking from the famed Baguio-based stable. He scored a quick takedown in the opening round and attempted a bevy of holds, though Ghasemi managed to survive.

The Filipino had to shake off a right hook from Ghasemi in round two before catching the Iranian's right leg and working his way to lock in the D'Arce.

Alvarez racked up another impressive win after his technical knockout victory over Reza Abasi at ONE Friday Fights 13 last April.

Meanwhile, Alvarez's teammate in Team Lakay, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, returns to action next month when he takes on Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian.