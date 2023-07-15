Japanese world freestyle champion dominates Asian BMX championships

Masato Sasaki of Japan and currently world champion in Flatland division of the BMX category won the gold in the Asian BMX Championship Flatland competition. Handout photo

Masato Sasaki won wearing the world champion’s rainbow colors as Japanese riders swept the freestyle competitions of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) BMX Championships on Saturday in Tagaytay City.

Sasaki, already 38 but still flawless in his BMX, scored 90.725 points to claim the gold medal in men's flatland at the newly-refurbished and multi-purpose Tagaytay City Combat Center.

Sakura Kawaguchi topped the women’s flatland with 78.375 points, narrowly beating Kirara Nakagawa (77.925) who made it a 1-2 finish for Japan in the championships calendared by both the International Cycling Union (UCI) and Asian Cycling Confederation and hosted by the PhilCycling and Tagaytay City.

Japan’s Masato Ito, 32, had 88.00 points to secure the men’s flatland silver medal and Pakphum Poosa Art from Bangkok settled for the bronze medal with 84.00 points.

Dwyne Lopena (76.400) was the best-placed Filipino at fourth, followed by Georich Cardino (76.150) and Renz Viaje (74.100). Malaysians Sheik Muhammad Taslim Shaik (69.525) and Wan Mohamad Shah Yahya (66.075) completed the contest.

Thailand’s Sudarat Suvanich (71.700) completed the women’s flatland podium with local bet Kristal Hernandez (67.450) finishing fourth.

China’s Yawn Deng scored 82 points to rule the women’s park also of freestyle that was almost canceled because of rain and fog that swept through the world-famous tourist and sports destination almost all day long Friday and Saturday.

Another Chinese, Gian Zheng (77) clinched silver and Japan’s Nene Naito (71.26) bagged the bronze medal. The Philippines Asian (40) settled for seventh place.

The men’s park were played late Saturday afternoon with the racing championships featuring former Asian Games gold medalist Daniel Caluag and junior champion Patrick Coo set for Sunday at the Tagaytay City BMX Park.