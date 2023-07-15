For Chua, Aranas, friendship is key to World Cup of Pool conquest

No unseeded team had ever won the #WorldCupofPool...



The Philippines keep shattering records 🏆🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/WoE9skyFlq — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) July 2, 2023

Friendship has played a big part in the historic title conquest of billiards buddies Johann Chua and James Aranas in the World Cup of Pool doubles last week.

Chua and Aranas said they have been good friends since they were 14 years old.

"May 16 years na kaming magkakilala," said Chua during their guesting on Noli Eala's Power and Play program on Saturday.

"From Davao kasi si James. Nung lumuwas siya ng Manila ako yung unang nameet niya sa bilyaran na tinatambayan ko malapit sa Malate dati."

From there, they became best of friends and tested each other in friendly billiard matches.

"Tumira pa siya sa bahay namin dati. Parehas din kami ng school na pinasukan nung Grade 6. 'Di ko natapos yung year na yun siya natapos niya. Nagfocus muna ako sa bilyar, siya nagschool muna nagpahinga muna. Nung magkita ulit kami medyo matatanda na kami," recounted Chua.

The familiarity, he said, became one of their advantages during the World Cup of Pool in Lugo, Spain.

Despite coming in unseeded, they beat their counterparts from Spain, Chinese Taipei, Austria and Germany before winning the the Cup for the Philippines.

Through their victory, the Philippines has become the country with the most title wins in World Cup of Pool with four crowns in total.

"Tingin ko ('yung friendship naman) isa po sa nagbigay ng panalo," said Chua. "Mas komportable na kasi kami sa isa't isa."

"Iba kasi pag naglaro ka ng doubles, hindi ka na natatakot sumablay. Crucial kasi 'yun pag takot kang sumablay. Lahat kami magagaling pero pag napressure kami ang hirap maglaro talaga."

Aranas said having to win a fourth title for the Philippines never crossed their minds.

He said they needed to avoid distractions by focusing on their game.

"Sa totoo lang po wala sa isip ko na ganoon ang magiging outcome po. Basta ang sa amin nakafocus kami na maglaro lang muna," said Aranas.

He also credited Chua for leading the way, even coaching him in the process.

"Before kami pumunta sa Lugo, Spain dito pa lang sa Pilipinas siguro a week bago umalis kami gabi gabi kaming nageensayo ng scotch doubles para sa World Cup events," said Aranas.

"si Johann na mismo naging coach ko eh."

With their historic feat, they joined the company of billiards legends Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante.

Reyes and Bustamante won the inaugural staging of the Cup in Wales in 2006 and followed it up with another title win in the Philippines two years later.

In 2013, Dennis Orcollo and Lee Van Corteza took the title in the tournament set in in London.