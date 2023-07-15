Football: Makati FC bags 4 titles in Denmark tourney

Makati FC displays all the four titles it won in the Cup No. 1 in Frederikshavn, Denmark. Handout photo.

Makati FC will go home with four trophies after a dominant campaign in Cup No. 1 in Frederikshavn, Denmark last week.

Makati FC ruled the Boys 11 division after overpowering Denmark's Hobro IK, 3-0, in the Final, avenging its 1-2 defeat in the group stage. The Boys 13 squad, meanwhile, also became champions after nipping Guatemala's Escuela La Academia FC in a thriller, 6-5.

Not to be outdone were Makati FC's Girls 12/13 and Girls 14 squads.

The Girls 12/13 team completed a six-match sweep of its division with a 5-1 romp of Norway's Nord SK, while the Girls 14 squad went undefeated in six matches capped by a 3-0 conquest of the United States' San Francisco Seals.

The Boys 11 championship was Makati FC first since 2015, while the Boys 13 ended a five-year title wait.

Their four trophies after the four-day tournament are "a true testament to all the hard-work and perseverance of the players, coaches and the ever supportive parents and extended Makati FC family," said the club's chief executive officer SeLu Lozano.

Up next for Makati FC is the Gothia World Youth Cup, where the 47th edition of the world’s largest and most international youth football tournament is set on July 17 to 22 in Gothenburg, Sweden.