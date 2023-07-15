Football: Filipinas in high spirits ahead of Sweden friendly

Philippine National Women’s Football Team head coach Alen Stajcic speaks to players during their match against Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship title held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.



With less than a week to go before their FIFA Women's World Cup debut, the Filipinas are in high spirits and "improving day to day," according to head coach Alen Stajcic.

"It’s been fantastic, can’t fault any one of the players. It’s such a beautiful group to work with and train with," Stajcic said, in comments provided by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), as the Philippine women's national football team entered the final stages of their build-up in Auckland.

The Filipinas will play European powerhouse Sweden in an unofficial friendly on Monday, and Stajcic says he is looking forward not just to the match but the rest of the week ahead.

"We're always finding ways to improve on the ball and off the ball, tactics, set pieces, always focusing on our mentality. We’re always fine tuning and always looking at those details in improving as an individual or as a whole group," the coach said.

"I think we’re all just really excited to get to the starting line."

Stajcic was particularly proud of the Filipinas' focus in training, noting that they are "all really excited" but are staying locked in. The Philippines will play Switzerland in their first FIFA Women's World Cup game on July 21.

"They're just showing that they are willing to work hard and keep improving day to day and the culture around the team is fantastic and the belief around the team just grows everyday," said Stajcic. "I hope we can carry that into the first game."

"I hope that they can really show that we can be a force and can be competitive in the world stage. I have nothing but praise for the entire group."

Meanwhile, several other World Cup teams held friendlies in various venues last Friday.

Host nation Australia defeated France, 1-0, at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne in front of over 50,000 fans. Mary Fowler found the back of the net in the 66th minute off a cross from Haley Raso. There was concern after the match, however, as French defender Selma Bacha was stretchered out of the pitch after rolling her left ankle.

Also on Friday, Spain put nine goals past Vietnam, Italy defeated co-host New Zealand 1-0, and Japan blasted Panama, 5-0.

A friendly between Ireland and Colombia was called off after just 20 minutes, after it became "overly physical," according to the Football Association of Ireland.

It was reported that Irish midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was taken to a hospital after a hard tackle.

The friendly was played behind closed doors in Meakin Park, Brisbane.



