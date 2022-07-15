NLEX held Blackwater to a humiliating 2-point output in the first quarter of their PBA Philippine Cup game on Friday.

It was another franchise first for the Bossing, which also holds the league record for the lengthiest losing skid at 29 games.

Yousef Taha scored the lone basket for Blackwater with 7:57 minutes to go in the period. The team was also forced to commit 10 turnovers.

The Road Warriors, on the other hand, scored 31 points.

Blackwater tied the PBA record for lowest points in a quarter.

This was rather surprising as this happened during an impressive conference for the Bossing, which is experiencing a resurgence with a 4-game win streak.

That streak was snapped by San Miguel Beer only 5 days ago.

