PBA: NLEX destroys Blackwater with 30-point rout

NLEX used a massive first quarter to demolish Blackwater, 98-68, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Road Warriors, which ended a 3-game losing skein, humiliated the Bossing by holding Blackwater to just 2 points in the first quarter.

According to PBA statistician Fidel Mangonon, the horrendous scoring tied the record for the all-time lowest output in a quarter.

NLEX scored 31 points in that period, while forcing Blackwater to commit 10 turnovers.

Don Trollano top-scored NLEX with 16 points.

With the victory, the Road Warriors improved their record to 5-5 and boosted their chances of making the 8-team quarterfinals.

The Bossing, meanwhile, fell to 5-4.

