PBA: Magnolia outlasts Meralco in overtime

From the PBA Facebook page

Magnolia outlasted Meralco in a tightly fought game for a 97-88 overtime win on Friday and stay in contention for a twice-to-beat bonus in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Paul Lee led the Hotshots' balanced scoring with a conference-high 20 points and 4 rebounds.

Mark Barroca added 20 points to go with his 6 assists and 5 steals while extending Magnolia's run to 5.

With the win, Magnolia improved to 6-3 and broke away from a three-way logjam at fourth place.

The Hotshots also remained in contention for a possible top 2 finish in the eliminations which could give them a twice-to-beat bonus in the next round.

Jio Jalalon finished with 19 points, while as Ian Sangalang and Aris Dionisio added 12 and 10, respectively.

Magnolia appeared headed to a win with Jalalon making both of his free throws to make it 86-84 with 3 seconds remaining.

But Bong Quinto managed to escape with a layup and tied the scores at 86-all to send the game into overtime.

It was in the extra 5 minutes where the Hotshots began pulling away. The Bolts lost steam when their top scorer Chris Newsome, who finished with 24 points, got ejected.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 97 – Lee 21, Barroca 20, Jalalon 19, Sangalang 12, Dionisio 10, Abueva 7, Laput 3, Reavis 3, Wong 2, Corpuz 0,

MERALCO 88 – Newsome 24, Black 13, Quinto 13, Jose 9, Hodge 9, Almazan 8, Maliksi 4, Banchero 3, Pascual 3, Baclao 2, Caram 0

QUARTERS: 20-22, 45-37, 63-60, 86-86, 97-88

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.