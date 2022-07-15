Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team, composed of members of Blacklist International, pose for photos ahead of the thanksgiving night organized by governing body, the Philippine Esports Organization. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Blacklist International team captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna is confident the world championship team could make it into the full roster Sibol will be deploying to the International Esports Federation (IESF) in Bali, Indonesia.

Speaking to reporters at the gala night held for Sibol's athletes during the Southeast Asian Games last July 14, OhMyV33nus said he believes his teammates' individual and team skills could get them through.

"Naniniwala naman ako sa chemistry namin as five. Naniniwala rin ako sa individual skills ng isa’t isa and I’m confident na whatever happens, kakayanin naming lima na -- as much as possible -- mabuo kami," OhMyV33nus, who led Blacklist to back-to-back local titles and the world championship, said.

National esports team Sibol, who paraded Blacklist International's roster during the 31st Southeast Asian Games, won gold in the biennial tilt after downing rival Indonesia, 3-2.

At the time, Kiel "Oheb" Soriano and Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap sat out the competition as age restrictions barred them from playing in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In the combine, they will be reinforced by the full squad that won the M3 world championships in December and back-to-back titles in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, after Dominic "Dominic" Soto, Aaron "Eyon" Usi, and Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales provided reinforcements during SEA Games.

MHRLK Esports, an amateur team, will also fight for slots to Sibol's IESF final pool, which is estimated to have "at least 6 people."

Meanwhile, Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza will call the shots for IESF.

OhMyV33nus believes the team can win the IESF -- regardless of whether or not their main five could make it through.

“If ever na mixed 'yung roster or ma-chop chop 'yung Blacklist with Maharlika, I think kayang kaya naman namin. We're super confident that we can win the IESF kasi napatunayan naman namin ‘to last SEA Games kung gaano namin dinominate and pinanalo 'yung SEA Games even na meron kaming tatlong rookies," he said.

Along with IESF preparations, Blacklist will also have to get ready for the MPL Season 10, and make it to the grand finals so they could qualify for the ML:BB World Championships in January and defend the crown they won last year.

And after sitting out MPL Season 9, where the team had its worst showing, will the V33wise duo already return for Season 10?

OhMyV33nus answered: "Secret."

The draft combine for IESF's final roster will start today until Sunday, July 17.