Jose Rizal University defeated a shorthanded San Sebastian College-Recoletos squad to move to the next round of the NCAA women's volleyball stepladder semis on Friday.

It took the Lady Bombers 5 sets to put away the Lady Stags, 25-21, 18-25, 22-25, 25-20,15-9 in the knockout game.

Renessa Merlgar led the way for JRU with 14 points, while Dolly Verzosa, who scored the game-winner, finished with 13.

The Lady Stags managed to put up a fight despite missing Reyann Cañete.

Katherine Santos had 23 points for San Sebastian which also got 9 points from Kamille Tan.

JRU will move to the next phase and will face Arellano University.