Suns center Deandre Ayton during practice for the NBA Finals in Milwaukee, July 13, 2021. Tannen Maury, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE/file

Phoenix Suns restricted free agent center Deandre Ayton will sign a four-year $133 million maximum contract offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, his agents told ESPN on Thursday.

Ayton's status means the Suns would have two days to match the offer sheet – the largest in NBA history – or let Ayton go to the Pacers without any compensation for the team.

Once Ayton signs the offer sheet, the Suns would no longer be able to include him in any immediate possible trade for Brooklyn star Kevin Durant, who requested a trade from the Nets as the league's free agency negotiating period was opening.

Even if the Suns opt to match the offer and hang on to Ayton, they would be barred from trading him until January 15.

Ayton, the top pick in the 2018 draft, became a restricted free agent at the end of the season after the Suns failed to extend his contract, never offering him a maximum deal.

The offer sheet from the Pacers surpasses the four-year, $107-million deal signed by Otto Porter Jr. with the Brooklyn Nets in 2016, an offer the Washington Wizards opted to match.

Ayton, 23, averaged 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds while helping anchor Phoenix's defense during its run to the 2021 NBA Finals and he averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds this past season.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion and 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player, averaged 28.7 points, 7/3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in the past two seasons with the Nets after leaving Golden state and missing the Entire 2019-20 season with a right Achilles tendon injury.

When reports that Durant had requested a trade from Brooklyn resounded through the NBA, Phoenix and Miami were said to be his preferred destinations.