MMA: Folayang sees bright future for Olsim

MANILA -- If you ask former ONE lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, he believes that good things are headed Jenelyn Olsim’s way.

Olsim has been one of the most impressive Filipino fighters in ONE Championship today, as seen in her performance against Julie Mezabarba in ONE 158 last month.

For Folayang, he sees that performance as the start of something truly impressive.

“She had a great showing in her last performance. Of course, that all stems from her hard work in training,” Folayang said.

“Hopefully she continues to work hard and keep that attitude in training, and in the near future, I know she’ll get better and she’ll be closer to her dream of becoming a world champion.”

After losing to Indian wrestling champion Ritu Phogat, the Filipina returned to the gym to work on her ground game, which showed in her last outing against Mezabarba.

Olsim’s takedowns were a big factor in that match, helping her tscore crucial points when nothing was happening on the feet.

The win over the Brazilian pushed Olsim to 3-1 in ONE, and Folayang is confident that with the right mindset and motivation, she can do even bigger things.

“I think she just has to work on her explosiveness and her confidence, especially when it comes to the ground, and if she develops that, she has a bright future ahead of her,” he said.

Olsim will certainly be keeping an eye on the division when Zeba Bano of India takes on Lea Bivins of the United States in the curtain raiser of ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash on July 22, as she may face them one day in the near future.

That show will be bannered by the clash between two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder and Vitaly Bigdash. In that bout, De Ridder’s ONE middleweight world title will be on the line.