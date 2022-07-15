The Philippines’ Sara Eggesvik (25) hugs teammate Hali Long (5) as they celebrate after scoring a goal during their match against Vietnam for the ASEAN Football Federation Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila on July 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team put together a smashing performance to stun Vietnam, 4-0, in the semifinal of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship.

In front of a packed crowd at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Friday night, the Filipinas dethroned the reigning champions to advance to the final of the tournament for the first time.

There, they will play Thailand which beat Myanmar in the other semifinal earlier in the day. Regardless of the result of Sunday's final, the Filipinas will finish on the podium of the AFF championship -- a first for the team.

It was a remarkable result for the Filipinas, who were considered underdogs against Vietnam, the defending Southeast Asian Games champions who are ranked 32nd in the world.

Veteran defender Hali Long, making her 60th appearance for the Filipinas, put the hosts ahead in the 32nd minute off a bullet header from a corner by team captain Tahnai Annis.

Three more goals followed in the second half, with Annis burying a penalty in the 51st and Sarina Bolden finding the back of the net in the 62nd and 70th minutes.

