The Philippine team after their match against Malaysia for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- It will be a battle of two World Cup qualifiers when the Philippines and Vietnam face off on Friday night, with a spot in the finals of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship on the line.

Vietnam topped Group B of the tournament after a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Myanmar on Wednesday night, thus setting up a date with the hosts.

The Filipinas had to settle for second play in Group A as they lost, 1-0, to Thailand in their final pool game on Tuesday night. Before the defeat, the Filipinas won their first four matches, including a 1-0 upset of Australia in their tournament opener.

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic has already acknowledged that they will be underdogs in the semis, regardless if they had played Vietnam or Myanmar. For the Australian gaffer, their schedule in the tournament was "brutal," while teams in Group B had a less grueling path to the knockout phase.

"The fact that Vietnam and Myanmar have had one game less and really only one tough game against each other really puts them at a big advantage," said Stajcic.

Vietnam are the defending champions of the AFF Women's Championship as well as the reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalists.

The Philippines and Vietnam last faced off in the 31st SEA Games, where Vietnam recovered from a one-goal deficit to take a 2-1 victory. Skipper Tahnai Annis had put the Filipinas ahead in the 15th, but goals from Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Dung (38') and Trần Thị Thùy Trang (51') propelled Vietnam to victory.

It will be an interesting showdown between two teams that are making a maiden appearance in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup. The Filipinas secured their ticket by advancing to the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in February, while Vietnam made it through the repechage playoffs.

The winner of the match will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Myanmar and Thailand.

Kick off is at 8 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.