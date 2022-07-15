FIBA Asia Cup: Thirdy-powered Gilas vents ire on India

Gilas Pilipinas bounced back with a huge 101-59 win over India in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup on Friday, days after yielding to Lebanon in Jakarta, Indonesia.

William Navarro came off the bench with 18 points on 6-of-7 field goal shooting.

Thirdy Ravena, who shrugged off a cut he sustained against Lebanon, had 17 points to go with his 5 rebounds. Ray Parks added 12 markers.

From an 18-point game at the half, the nationals unleashed the full assault in the second half for a 42-point separation against India.

It was a rebound Gilas needed after it started its FIBA Asia Cup campaign with a loss to Lebanon, 95-80.

With the win, the nationals have qualified for the next round of the tournament.