UAAP: After resignation as coach, Perasol asked to stay with UP management

Former UP head coach Bo Perasol during Season 82. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Bo Perasol's resignation was made official on Thursday morning, with the coach explaining that the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons need a "reboot" after four seasons with him in charge.

In a statement, Perasol explained that he had promised the university to stay for one more season after Season 82, "just to sustain the rebuilding process which started many many years back."

"Unfortunately, the pandemic has impacted on all of us, including the dynamics of the playing field. It has sadly changed my views, plans and priorities too," he explained.

"We have gotten this far in just 4 seasons under my helm, that is unprecedented in fact. But the team still needs better plans as always, and a reboot. I have now decided not to coach for my last season," said Perasol.

His resignation was accepted by the management of the Fighting Maroons, though they have also asked him to remain with the team under another capacity.

Atty. Agaton Uvero, the team manager of UP, said they have asked Perasol to "remain with the team management to guide the transition and ensure the sustainability of the program."

"We earnestly hope he will remain with team management to ensure the continuity of the program," said Kiko Diaz, the dean of the College of Human Kinetics.

Perasol took over his alma mater's basketball team starting UAAP Season 79, with the goal of turning the program around after a long stretch of mediocrity that included winless seasons.

He immediately made a difference, as UP went 5-9 in Season 79 and 6-8 in Season 80.

The breakthrough came in Season 81, when Perasol steered the Maroons to a 8-6 record and a Finals appearance — their first since 1986. They bowed to Ateneo de Manila University in two games, but hopes were high in their camp especially with the arrival of high profile recruits including Kobe Paras and Ricci Rivero.

In Season 82 — Perasol's last — they made history again with a 9-5 record, finishing second in the elimination round and grabbing a twice-to-beat advantage in the step-ladder semifinals.

Unfortunately for UP, they couldn't duplicate their run from the previous season, losing to University of Santo Tomas in the semis.

Perasol said he has already submitted a shortlist for his replacement as coach.

"I look forward to having the same - if not even more intense - level of support from the UP community as they have showered our team since the last few seasons," he also said.

"Just as UP stands as a symbol for the never ending fight for excellence, for the quest for knowledge and learning, so shall the Fighting Maroons pursue our never ending quest for excellence in our non academic pursuits, in the process continuing to be the rallying point for Maroon pride," he added.