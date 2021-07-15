Tennis: Alex Eala cruises to singles 3rd round, doubles quarters in Milan juniors tilt

Alex Eala. Photo from Michael Eala's Instagram page

Alex Eala of the Philippines continued to dominate as the No. 1 seed in singles and doubles at the JA Milan tournament 61° Trofeo Bonfiglio, securing twin victories Wednesday in Italy.

Eala, 16, is back on clay at Tennis Club Milano Alberto Bonacossa, where she overpowered Kayla Cross of Canada, 6-1, 6-1, in the second round to set up a third-round clash with No. 13 seed Ksenia Zaytseva of Russia.

On Monday, the juniors No. 3 Filipino eliminated Brenda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2, in the first round.

In the doubles draw, Eala and Madison Sieg of the United States edged out Anastasiia Gureva and Ekaterina Maklakova, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7, in the second round to reach the quarterfinals where they will face another Russian tandem, Yaroslava Bartashevich and Zaytseva, Eala’s singles third-round opponent.

The Filipino and American pair breezed through their opening round match, ousting Stefania Bojica of Romania and Matilde Jorge of Portugal, 6-2, 6-1.

Earlier this month, Eala made her debut in The Championships, Wimbledon by competing in the girls’ singles and girls’ doubles. She lost to eventual champion Ane Mintegi Del Olmo of Spain in the second round.

Eala also bowed out of the doubles in the second round with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia, conceding to Chelsea Fontenel of Switzerland and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States.

The Filipino ace was aiming to clinch her third junior grand slam title, following her girls’ doubles championships at the 2020 Australian Open with Nugroho and 2021 Roland Garros with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia.

In January, the current World No. 630 and Rafa Nadal Academy scholar claimed her first professional title in Spain at the first leg of the W15 Manacor tournament.

