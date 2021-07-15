Sparring partner explains how Pacquiao is different from Spence

Former junior welterweight title contender Jose Benavidez Jr. is one of the lucky few who were able to spar with Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao and undefeated American champion Errol Spence Jr.

Benavidez, who gave Terence Crawford a highly competitive bout before losing via 12th round knockout in 2018, made a comparison between Pacquiao and Spence.

“They both have the power, they both have the speed,” Benavidez said in an interview with ESNEWS.

“[But] It’s different because Manny comes from all angles you know.”

Pacquiao and Spence are scheduled to face off on August 21 for the WBC, IBF and The Ring Magazine welterweight crowns.

Benavidez was an 11-time national champion, which include the Silver Gloves twice, qualifying for the Junior Olympics and earning a spot on the US National Team, en route to an impressive 120-5 amateur record.

He was able to get the chance to spar with Pacquiao at age 16.

Benavidez believes Pacquiao has an equal chance of winning against Spence despite being 42 years old.

“They both have power it’s gonna be a good fight,” he said. “I feel like it’s 50/50.”

