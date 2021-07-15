PBA: Retooled Bolts ready to go to work against the Batang Pier

A revamped Meralco Bolts squad is raring to go back in action to see the fruits of its preparation for the 46th PBA season.

Facing them is an equally dangerous NorthPort Batang Pier team which also scored key acquisitions in the offseason.

"We're ready to get back to work. We've waited seven months for this," said Meralco coach Norman Black in the PBA website.

Among the recent additions to Black's lineup are Mac Belo and Alvin Pasaol.

Taking the spot of the recently traded playmaker Baser Amer are Anjo Caram, Nard Pinto and last conference's top rookie Aaron Black.

Black believes they can contend against powerhouse squads San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra, Magnolia and TNT Tropang Giga.

"Any of those teams can be beat. And that's what we'll try to do this coming conference," he siad.

They will meet the Batang Pier at 6 p.m. Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

NorthPort won't be able to field 7-foot-1 big man Greg Slaughter who is recovering from an injury, but it will welcome Robert Bolick and Sean Anthony.

Adding ceiling to their roster are Jaime Malonzo and Troy Rike.

FROM THE ARCHIVES