PBA: Alaska collides vs Blackwater in season opener

Both the Alaska Aces and the Blackwater Bossing are eager to return to action as PBA officially begins its 46th season on Friday.

The season opening game takes place at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City at 12:30 p.m.

"First game in eight months. We all are excited and happy to be back," said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso in an article on the PBA website.

"But I'm expecting eagerness and timing may be off a bit while we get used to being back."

Cariaso admitted the long layoff and lack of pre-season games might affect the Aces' performance. But he said Friday's game will gauge where they are at now.

"We are ready for battle and we expect Blackwater to be confident and ready."

Blackwater coach Nash Racela, for his part, admitted he does not know what to expect from his team.

The Bossing will be parading a newly assembled team with three rookies in Andre Paras, Joshua Torralba, and Rey Mark Acuno, aside from new acquisitions Simon Enciso, David Semerad, Baser Amer and Kelly Nabong, plus the returning Carl Bryan Cruz.

"Maraming nagtatanong how prepared we are," said Racela. "Mahirap sabihin because the bases really would be the actual games."

"In one way, nakatulong din 'yung two months of training kasi nga we had more time to feel each other out, develop chemistry," noted Racela. "Eight months iyon (layoff), so you don't know what to expect. Hopefully, we'll settle down early."

Alaska also has rookies in its lineup with Taylor Browne, Ben Adamos, and RK Ilagan.

The veterans will be composed of Jeron Teng, Abu Tratter, Mike Digregorio, Robbie Herndon, Jayvee Casio, and Maverick Ahanmisi.

But they will be playing without Vic Manuel whom they traded away to Phoenix Super LPG.

Related video: