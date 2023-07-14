Ziv Espinas, Gilas U16’s youngest, ready to prove worth

Gabby Espinas' son Ziv Gabriel Espinas. Handout photo

CALAMBA -- At just 14 years old, Ziv Gabriel Espinas is ready to make the big leap.

The 6-foot-2 forward is part of the Gilas Pilipinas Youth U16 final 12 bound for Indonesia to compete in the SEABA U16 Championship this weekend. He is the youngest player to be lined up in the squad.

“Sobrang happy ko since one-time big opportunity ito. ...Maraming players na gusto makapunta rito, and nabigyan ako ng chance na makasali sa training,” Espinas said.

The son of the NCAA’s first-ever Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player winner Gabby Espinas of Philippine Christian University, the second-generation athlete said he has been in the best shape of his life in preparation for his first major international stint.

“Kundisyon na kundisyon ako. Hinahanda ko ang katawan ko. Pagdating sa practice, focused na focused lang rin ako, para every time may ipapagawa si Coach Josh [Reyes] na mahirap, madali nang gawin, basta mag-focus lang,” he said.

Espinas began making a name for himself when he joined the Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite Junior Pirates in the NCAA juniors’ basketball tournament earlier this year.

He then suited up for the Batang PBA squad of Purefoods TJ Titans and had a 27-point outburst in the 14-under division championship clincher last month, where Purefoods defeated the Blackwater Red President, 91-87 in overtime.

In being named to the initial 23-man pool for the SEABA tilt, Espinas bared that one of his major adjustments was to follow Reyes’ system and keep up with the international style of play.

“Mayroon talagang [adjustments] dahil sa school and sa club … Sa club, you can do whatever you want; dito, strictly four lang ako,” he shared.

“Kailangan talaga focused ka sa play tapos kapag ‘di mo alam, nagtatanong na lang ako sa mga teammates ko. Nagfo-focus lang ako sa pagiging kwatro ko.”

Espinas also bared that it took a while for him to play basketball, even if he is the son of the former Alaska Aces and San Miguel Beermen bruiser.

“Ever since bata ako, hindi talaga ako nag-ba-basketball. Puro aral lang ako. And then nakita ko ‘yung kuya ko, so nainggit ako and gusto ko na mag-basketball,” he said.

“Nakikita ko rin ‘yung daddy ko na natutuwa. ‘Yun naman ang ginagawa niya, so noong nagustuhan ko siya, lumipat na ako ng Batangas, doon na ako nag-school.”

Espinas would not stop since picking a basketball in fourth grade in school. At a young age, he was left with simple advice from one of the local leagues’ toughest competitors.

“Grade 4 to Grade 5, doon na na-develop ‘yung mindset ng daddy ko na dapat sanayin ko ang sarili na pang matanda ang laro ko [kahit bata pa ‘ko],” he said.

“[Sa Gilas] sabi niya lang, mag-focus, matulog nang maaga dahil two times a day ang practice. Ang pinakamahalaga is ‘yung rest. ‘Yun ang mahalaga. Hindi dahil nag-e-exercise, kundisyon ka na. Andoon pa rin dapat ‘yung rest.”

Knowing that he’s the youngest in Reyes’ lineup, Espinas motivates himself using the guidance his father has taught him, and the mindset that he can keep up with the bigger boys.

“Ginagawa ko lang inspiration na hindi porke’t born ‘08 ako, ‘di na po ako magpapabata. Kahit ganito ‘yung edad ko, ready na ako rito,” he said.

“Ginagawa ko ‘to for me and my family. Gusto ko rin maging good example sa mga kapatid ko, para makita nila kung paano mag work hard. Dapat ‘yung mind nila is habang bata pa sila, maging maganda na ang mindset nila.”

