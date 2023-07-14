Sotto gets props from Clarkson for NBA Summer League stint

solid performance keep grinding away! 💯 https://t.co/5WTo3UFcqC — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) July 14, 2023

Fil-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson joined Filipino fans in celebrating Kai Sotto's NBA Summer League debut on Friday morning (Manila time).

Despite Orlando's loss to Portland, Sotto was able to contribute six points and three dunks to the Magic's cause.

Clarkson, who plays for the Utah Jazz, gave props to his Gilas Pilipinas teammate.

"Solid performance keep grinding away!" the Fil-American posted on Twitter.

Clarkson has always been supportive of Sotto's NBA dreams, backing him up even after the Filipino was left undrafted by the league two years ago.

The two are expected to meet up soon when they play for Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.