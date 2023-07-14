PBA: Blackwater extends streak to 3, downs Meralco

Photo from PBA Media Bureau

MANILA – The Blackwater Bossing scored their third straight win at the expense of the Meralco Bolts, 89-82, in the 2023 PBA on Tour Exhibition at the Ynares Arena Friday.

Blackwater leaned on the 21-point production of Troy Rosario while also getting support from Michael DiGregorio and Rashawn McCarthy, who had a combined 31 points to improve their team’s record to 6-3.

Meanwhile, Meralco saw their two-game winning run end as they slid to a 6-4 slate in the tournament.

Ahead by a solitary point at the start of the payoff period, Bossing dropped a 14-5 salvo, sparked by a pull-up jumper of Joshua Torralba for an 11-point advantage halfway through the quarter, 85-74.

The Bolts tried to close the gap in the ensuing plays with a 5-0 answer, courtesy of Bong Quinto’s fadeaway shot, 85-79, over two minutes left in the clock.

But Rosario quickly stopped any possible comeback attempt with a layup in the final minute of the match.

Raymond Almazan had a double-double game with 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Quinto also tallied the same number of points for Meralco.

Meralco made a good start in the matchup, holding a 23-20 lead after the first 12 minutes of the game, after a three-point basket of Norbert Torres.

Blackwater, however, dropped a 19-9 run in the second period to turn the game around with DiGregorio equalizing through a layup before Rosario knocked down both of his charities for a 39-32 gap.

The Bolts momentarily held the lead in the third frame as Quinto nailed a trey at the 9:24 mark, 53-54, but the free throws of Bossing allowed them to regain the upperhand, finished by Rey Suerte’s three-point play, 70-65.