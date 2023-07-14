Dates set for Valorant, Dota 2 Predator League qualifiers

MANILA - The dates are set for the Predator League qualifiers set to be held in the second half of the year, the league announced.

Pocket tournaments for Dota 2 will be held from July to September, while pocket tournaments for Valorant will be held from September to October.

Teams will be facing each other in the group stages, which will be livestreamed. The LAN final rounds will be held in November.

The championship team will be taking home P250,000 and will be representing the country in the Predator League proper, to be held in early 2024.

Both RRQ (Valorant), which then fielded an all-Pinoy squad, and Polaris Esports (Dota 2) won the Philippine finals of the Predator League, which was held in Tokyo, Japan.