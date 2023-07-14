Arvin Tolentino set a new personal high in the preseason tournament. PBA Images

Arvin Tolentino caught fire on Friday night, exploding for 41 points as NorthPort decimated Phoenix 105-86 in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The former FEU Tamaraw came alive in the second half, pouring 27 points while leading the Batang Pier to a rout of the Fuel Masters.

Tolentino, who also collected five rebounds and three steals, knocked down a total of seven triples on his way to surpassing his previous game high of 28 points.

He equaled Jericho Cruz's 41-point output for San Miguel Beer in the preseason tourney.

"Andaming nawala sa amin. Si Robert (Bolick) wala, si Will (Navarro) hindi pa nakakarecover, so more responsibilities for me as one of the leaders ng team," he said in the post game interview.

Meanwhile, John Calma came off the bench for 21 points while helping the Batang Pier score its second straight win.

NorthPort now sports a 5-4 record.

Raul Soyud led Phoenix with 16 markers, while Chris Lalata added 15.

The Fuel Masters fell to 3-6.