Cignal HD's Glaudine Troncoso celebrates with Rachel Anne Daquis after scoring against Choco Mucho. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- With Cignal HD needing a lift in the fifth set against Choco Mucho, they turned to a less-heralded player in Glaudine Troncoso.

Troncoso, who joined the HD Spikers earlier this year upon the disbandment of her former club, rose to the occasion as she scored two crucial points in the final period, en route to a 13-point outing -- easily her best performance for Cignal HD.

"Noong isang araw pa, nire-ready ko na siya, kasi alam namin 'yung skills niya. Alam namin na malaki ang mako-contribute niya," Cignal HD coach Shaq delos Santos said after his squad completed a come-from-behind win against the Flying Titans.

Down two sets, the HD Spikers displayed their poise in claiming a 24-26, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11 triumph.

Troncoso's crosscourt hit in the fifth set knotted the count at 6, after Choco Mucho clawed their way back from a three-point deficit. She added a block off an Aduke Ogunsanya attempt to make it 9-6 for the HD Spikers.

"Sobrang happy kami, kasi sobrang nakatulong talaga siya sa team," Delos Santos said of Troncoso.

For Troncoso, she is simply paying back the trust given to her by her coaches and teammates, while also embracing the opportunity that she has gotten with Cignal HD. The Ilongga spiker previously played for Sta. Lucia, which took a leave of absence from the Premier Volleyball League in December 2021.

Most of Sta. Lucia's players signed with PetroGazz, but Troncoso found her way to Cignal HD where she is now embracing a bigger role.

"Thank you, kasi nagtiwala din sila po sa akin. 'Yung tiwala ng mga coaches at ng teammates ko, na-feel ko," said Troncoso, who scored 12 of her 13 points on kills.

"Kahit ano po 'yung mangyari sa loob ng court, basta nagtitiwala kami sa coaches at saka sa teammates, at saka sa sarili din po namin, nao-overcome po talaga namin lahat ng challenges na dumadating sa team namin," she added.

What makes Troncoso's experience in Cignal all the more special is that she gets to play with some of the league's best such as Ces Molina and Rachel Anne Daquis, who were both crucial in their triumph against the Flying Titans.

"Magandang opportunity sa akin kasi natututunan ko din. 'Yung maturity nila sa loob ng court, nahahawa kaming mga bata. 'Yun po, nagiging guide din po namin sila," said Troncoso.

The win against Choco Mucho improved Cignal HD's record to 2-0 in the PVL Invitational Conference.