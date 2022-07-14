Gilas Pilipinas guard Thirdy Ravena is wheeled out of the court after a fall against Lebanon in their 2022 FIBA Asia Cup game. Photo courtesy of FIBA Asia Cup on Twitter.

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas guard Thirdy Ravena is unsure of the severity of his injury but is hopeful that he can recover well, after suffering a scary fall in their first game of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup on Wednesday night against Lebanon.

Ravena hit his head on the floor after going up for a block against Lebanon's Wael Arakji. He was slightly undercut by the Lebanese player and could not brace himself for impact.

"I was just playing aggressive defense, a little too aggressive," said Ravena. "Ended up na na-disgrasya ako."

The former Ateneo de Manila University star sustained a cut above his right eye and had to be wheeled off the playing court. He still returned in the second half and finished with 10 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes, as Gilas Pilipinas absorbed a 95-80 defeat to open their campaign.

"Luckily, it wasn't too bad. I still focused on what we had in front of us. I just made sure na naka-recover ako ng mas mabilis," said Ravena.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes later said Ravena was "willing to give it a try" even after suffering the injury, and they gave Ravena the go-signal after he warmed up at the halftime break.

For Ravena, the decision to play was an easy one to make as the national team was already suffering from a rash of injuries that hampered their build-up to the continental tournament. They are already playing without naturalized center Ange Kouame, and days before the start of the FIBA Asia Cup, Dwight Ramos was ruled out due to shin splints.

"I really feel na ayaw ko i-let 'yung team down, na magiging 11 lang sila. So, ginawa ko na lahat ng makakaya ko. Laban lang, just like we always mention, para sa bayan lang," said Ravena.

Unfortunately for Gilas, they still couldn't overcome Lebanon, which shot 50% from long-range in the game and scored 21 points off the Filipinos' turnovers. A late run anchored by Carl Tamayo trimmed what was once a 22-point deficit to just nine points, but time ran out on Gilas' comeback attempt.

It remains to be seen now if Ravena will be available when Gilas returns to action on Friday against India, as he is expected to undergo the tournament's concussion protocol.

"I don't know what's gonna happen. The adrenaline is still here, so I don't know how bad the injury actually is," Ravena admitted after the game. "But hopefully, dadasal ko lang kay Lord na hindi siya masyadong masama."

"I just did for this country, lahat ng mga nanonood, sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta, maraming salamat," he added.