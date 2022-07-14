Ahron Estacio led the way in St. Clare's easy win against AMA Online. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Adalem Construction-St. Clare was barely bothered in a comfortable 84-50 demolition of AMA Online, Thursday morning at the Araneta Coliseum.

St. Clare nabbed a second consecutive win in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup behind 15 points from Ahron Estacio, while Edcel Rojas poured 13 points and eight rebounds. Bam Lopez contributed 10 points, five boards, and five assists for the Saints which improved to a 2-1 record.

"'Yung goal namin dito every game is kailangan hindi lang lima kung 'di 10 'yung handa na maglaro sa amin. Hanggang dulo ginagamit namin so kailangan silang mag-perform not only sa offense but defense," said coach Jinino Manansala.

Adalem-St. Clare broke free early on, thanks to its 21-7 start as it dominated the boards, 70 to 37, while also enjoying a 41-percent field goal shooting to stretch the lead to its biggest at 39 in the payoff period.

Making the victory all the more impressive was that reigning NAASCU MVP Johnsherick Estrada didn't play in the game, yet the Saints still handily sent AMA Online to a third straight defeat.

Randolf Cruz was the only AMA player in double-digits with 11 points.

The scores:

Adalem-St. Clare 84 -- Estacio 15, Rojas 13, Lopez 10, Manacho 9, Ndong 8, Sumagaysay 8, Sablan 5, Tapenio 4, Acosta 4, Victoriano 2, Gamboa 2, Decano 2, Balacaoc 2.

AMA 50 -- R. Cruz 11, Villamor 8, Yambao 7, Palana 7, Ceniza 6, Romero 5, D. Cruz 4, Alina 2, Kapunan 0, Temporasa 0, Fuentes 0, K. Cruz 0.

Quarters: 21-8, 42-24, 64-39, 84-50.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.