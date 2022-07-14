Rhinwil Yambing starred for San Sebastian in their win against UST. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Apex Fuel-San Sebastian escaped with a tight 88-83 victory against Builders Warehouse-UST for its breakthrough victory in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rhinwil Yambing shot 3-of-8 from deep for his 19 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. The Golden Stags led by 13 points, 79-66, with 3:21 to play but had to survive a late charge by the Growling Tigers to survive.

UST got within five points with 20.5 seconds to go, but San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya heaved a sigh of relief as Miguel Pangilinan committed a turnover in the final 15 seconds to seal the Stags' triumph.

"Itong fourth talaga ang laging problema sa team, but everybody showed their character and everybody was playing defense. 'Yung composure, nandoon na," said Macaraya.

The Stags rebounded from its first loss to Marinerong Pilipino last Saturday.

James Una also registered a double-double for the Golden Stags with 16 points, 10 boards, and two assists, Ichie Altamirano drilled four treys for his 16 points, and Ken Villapando got 10 and six.

The Growling Tigers relied on rookie Kean Baclaan who produced 17 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in their second straight defeat.

Manaytay got 16 points, seven boards, and two blocks, Nic Cabanero corralled 13 points and four rebounds, and Sherwin Concepcion had 12 on 2-of-4 clip from deep in the loss.

The scores:

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 88 -- Yambing 19, Una 16, Altamirano 16, Villapando 10, Are 8, Desoyo 6, Sumoda 5, Shanoda 4, Escobido 2, Cosari 2, Calahat 0, Felebrico 0, Ventura 0.

Builders Warehouse-UST 83 -- Baclaan 17, Manaytay 16, Cabanero 13, Concepcion 12, Santos 9, Pangilinan 7, Manalang 6, Mantua 3, Canoy 0, Herrera 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarters: 19-20, 37-32, 57-50, 88-83.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.